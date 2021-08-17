Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Financial Review

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Verastem alerts:

This table compares Verastem and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem $88.52 million 5.45 -$67.73 million ($0.44) -6.07 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $70,000.00 12,103.59 -$73.81 million ($2.42) -9.08

Verastem has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verastem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Verastem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Verastem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Verastem and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem 0 0 4 0 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

Verastem currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 137.20%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 65.00%. Given Verastem’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verastem is more favorable than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Verastem has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verastem and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem -47.93% -35.48% -24.43% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -50.33% -46.56%

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals beats Verastem on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly. The firm is also developing other oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonists for neuroendocrine tumors and hyperinsulinism, as well as an oral nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease. The company was founded by R. Scott Struthers, Yun-Fei Zhu and Stephen F. Betz in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.