Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 192.76% and a negative net margin of 309.31%.

Shares of VERB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 176,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,304. The company has a market cap of $109.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Verb Technology has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97.

VERB has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Verb Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verb Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

