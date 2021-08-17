Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OEZVY opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.70. Verbund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.32 million for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

