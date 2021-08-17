Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.77 EPS

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.

NYSE:VET traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 178,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,381. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

