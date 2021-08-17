Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verona Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

VRNA opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $336.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $84,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

