Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,806 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AROC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Archrock by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Archrock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 152,410 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,372,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $1,331,872.15. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

