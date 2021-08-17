Versor Investments LP Invests $212,000 in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,729 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,117,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Globus Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Globus Medical by 18.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,151,000 after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Globus Medical by 21.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares in the company, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

