Versor Investments LP Makes New $201,000 Investment in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 285,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 482,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,801,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

