Viacoin (VIA) Trading Up 11% Over Last Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $14.52 million and approximately $245,217.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.38 or 0.00389084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.