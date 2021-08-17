Victoria’s Secret Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Victoria’s Secret in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $71.80 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.