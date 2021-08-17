Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Victoria’s Secret to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

