Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
GNHAF opened at $132.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.35. Vifor Pharma has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $149.99.
Vifor Pharma Company Profile
