Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Position Boosted by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,365 shares during the quarter. Village Farms International makes up about 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Village Farms International worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.29. 51,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,552. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $752.16 million, a P/E ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

