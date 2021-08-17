Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VINP opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $716.16 million and a PE ratio of 28.67. Vinci Partners Investments has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VINP shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vinci Partners Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) by 27,543.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

