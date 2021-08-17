Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.04. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $359.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
