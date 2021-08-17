Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.04. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $359.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $191.64 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

