Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.88

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 229019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after purchasing an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Vipshop by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 433,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 153,071 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vipshop by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Vipshop by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 265,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

