Viridian Ria LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Viridian Ria LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth $295,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of BA traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.07. The company had a trading volume of 203,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,873,978. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

