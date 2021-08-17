Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by 49.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

VSH stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,764. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.99. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.