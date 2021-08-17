Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.
Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by 49.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
VSH stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,764. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.99. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16.
VSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
