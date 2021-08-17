Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,495 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.96.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

