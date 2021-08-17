Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is SEK 238.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VOLV.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 278 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

