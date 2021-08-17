Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 74,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,393. Vroom has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vroom will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,052,850. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Vroom by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Vroom by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vroom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Vroom by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

