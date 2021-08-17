Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VTEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.60 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.27.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $25.89 on Monday. Vtex has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

