Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $25.89 on Monday. Vtex has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

