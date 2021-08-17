Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $25.89 on Monday. Vtex has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $33.36.
About Vtex
