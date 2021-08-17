VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

