W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in W. P. Carey by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

