W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 61.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 50.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

WPC opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

