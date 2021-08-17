Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.477 per share by the pharmacy operator on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has increased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

