Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$6.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.48.

Walmart stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $150.76. 804,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $422.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

