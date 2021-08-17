Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.31. Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

WMT stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,355,155. The stock has a market cap of $424.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.48.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

