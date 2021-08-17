Warburg Research Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €72.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.12 ($94.26).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

SAX opened at €67.30 ($79.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 108.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.90.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.