Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is ($0.30). Wayfair reported earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.08.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,752 shares of company stock worth $2,603,274 over the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wayfair by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $295.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.