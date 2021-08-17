We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 3,226 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 315,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 181,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,898,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

