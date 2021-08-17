We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,433,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 506,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after acquiring an additional 204,084 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 572.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 80,722 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 178,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 376,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 63,587 shares in the last quarter.

SPMD stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18.

