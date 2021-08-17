We Are One Seven LLC Buys 1,224 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,673 shares of company stock worth $18,405,521. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $352.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.16. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $355.53.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.33.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

