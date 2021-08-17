We Are One Seven LLC Decreases Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 285.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $3,307,407.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,491,145. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

