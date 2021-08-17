We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,298.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,482.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

