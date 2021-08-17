We Are One Seven LLC Has $841,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 356,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $779,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 175,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 86.3% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.23.

NYSE:OHI opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $917,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock worth $64,134. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

