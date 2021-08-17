We Are One Seven LLC Invests $794,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after acquiring an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after acquiring an additional 485,776 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $15,778,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,894,000 after acquiring an additional 222,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

