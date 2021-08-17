We Are One Seven LLC Invests $808,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

