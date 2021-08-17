We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 44.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 45.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35,586 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 254.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.1% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Walmart by 28.5% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $150.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

