We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stock Position in LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF (NYSEARCA:MSVX) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC owned approximately 2.99% of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of MSVX stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66. LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHA Market State Alpha Seeker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.