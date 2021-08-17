We Are One Seven LLC Sells 116 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $217.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.65 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

