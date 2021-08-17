We Are One Seven LLC Takes $892,000 Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $374,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $515,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

