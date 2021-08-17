Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 8,742 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 70.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DFP opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.