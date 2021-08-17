Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 111,985 Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.41% of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 293.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 149.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,352 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter worth $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 48.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 99.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter.

GLDI stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70.

