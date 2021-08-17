Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock worth $49,541,857 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,877.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,631.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,912.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,754.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

