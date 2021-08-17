Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 59 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after acquiring an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after buying an additional 169,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $201.49 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.45.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

