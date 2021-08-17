Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 5,399 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,622,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

ITOT stock opened at $102.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.47. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $102.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.