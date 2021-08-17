Wells Fargo & Company Trims Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Target Price to $30.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oscar Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth $329,682,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth $197,719,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

