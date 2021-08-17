Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$12.62 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04.

In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at C$666,705.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

